Judge refuses Swift’s deposition in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle

Pop icon Taylor Swift will not have to testify under oath for the ongoing legal battle between Hollywood actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

The judge has now ruled that Swift will not be deposed by Justin Baldoni’s legal team.

The It Ends With Us filmmaker had called on the ‘Karma’ hitmaker to sit for a legal meeting with the singer as part of his legal battle with Blake Lively, who is suing him and his production company Wayferer Studios for sexual harassment and retaliation. (ANI)