Sunday, September 14, 2025
Judge refuses Swift’s deposition in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal battle

By: Agencies

Pop icon Taylor Swift will not have to testify under oath for the ongoing legal battle between Hollywood actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.
The judge has now ruled that Swift will not be deposed by Justin Baldoni’s legal team.
The It Ends With Us filmmaker had called on the ‘Karma’ hitmaker to sit for a legal meeting with the singer as part of his legal battle with Blake Lively, who is suing him and his production company Wayferer Studios for sexual harassment and retaliation. (ANI)

Salman visits Ladakh LG
Farah slams Kunickaa Sadanand over upbringing comment on Tanya Mittal

This weekend, Bigg Boss 19 will look a little different as Salman Khan will not be hosting the...
Salman visits Ladakh LG

Actor to don Indian Army uniform in Battle of Galwan Superstar Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the...
Entertainment Buzz

Homebound to release on Sept 26 Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's moving drama Homebound is set to release in theatres worldwide...
A·dokni gitcham CM DD Lapang a·gilsakko watanga

Sombar salo mande ra·e gopgen SHILLONG: Changbrina kingking Meghalaya a·dokni Chief Minister ong·anggipa Donwa Dethwelson Lapang, Sukrobar walo, Shillong...

