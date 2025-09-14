Sunday, September 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Kash Patel faces congressional hearings after missteps in Kirk assassination probe

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, Sep 13: Hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, FBI Director Kash Patel declared online that “the subject” in the killing was in custody. The shooter was not. The two men who had been detained were quickly released, and Utah officials acknowledged that the gunman remained at large. The false assurance was more than a slip. It spotlighted the high-stakes uncertainty surrounding Patel’s leadership of the FBI when its credibility – and his own – are under pressure.
Patel now approaches congressional oversight hearings this coming week facing not just questions about that investigation but broader doubts about whether he can stabilize a federal law enforcement agency fragmented by political fights and internal upheaval. (AP)

