Sunday, September 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

By: Agencies

Chef Hilda Baci (second from right) and her team attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Jollof Rice in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday. (PTI)

World’s tallest sunflower blooms in Indiana backyard as tribute to Ukraine

Fort Wayne, Sep 13: When Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich stands in his Indiana backyard craning his neck to look 35 feet into the sky, he isn’t just staring at a sunflower. He is looking at his roots – and his future legacy.
The flower, nicknamed “Clover” and confirmed Wednesday by Guinness World Records as the tallest sunflower ever measured, stretches as high as a telephone pole.
Achieving the feat holds special significance for the 47-year-old Babich since sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine. Born and raised in Ukraine, he immigrated to the US at age 14 in 1991 after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Seven years ago, he started growing sunflowers as a symbol of his love for his home country. Babich’s first sunflower was 13 feet tall, then 15, then 19. Quickly, he began asking himself, “How far can we take this?” Babich said the record-breaking flower was the result of “trial and error over years.” “It’s one of my kids,” he said. “You’re out there every day taking care of it.” Babich’s 10-year-old son also had an important contribution that earned the towering flower its name. He would climb onto the scaffolding and place four-leaf clovers on the sunflower’s leaves, for good luck.
“I’m going to die someday, but the stories of this flower will live on,” he said. “My kids will be telling this story to the grandkids.”
When measuring day came on September 3, Babich was nervous.
About 85 people had gathered to watch, including several master gardeners from a local university and representatives from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures. Babich was on a WhatsApp call with a representative from Guinness World Records. A camera crew was filming, and a drone flew overhead. Even Icy D. Eagle, the mascot of the Fort Wayne Komets minor league ice hockey team, was there, according to Guinness.
They used a 40-foot cherry picker to measure the flower. Clover was 35 feet and 9 inches, 5 feet taller than the previous world record holder in Germany.
“It’s very emotional,” Babich said. “It’s as good as it gets for someone who grows giants.” Growing up amid food shortages in Ukraine sparked Babich’s love for gardening. His affection for sunflowers deepened after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
“We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop,” Babich said. “We just hope this inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough.” (AP)

World Watch
Curfew lifted in Nepal as life returns to normal
