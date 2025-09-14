Sunday, September 14, 2025
SLASHER Movies, Series Cut And Reviewed

Teja Sajja’s brilliance makes Mirai a winner

Cast: Teja Sajja, Manoj Manchu, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran…
Director: Karthik Gattamneni
Ratings: 4*

Mirai is a grand cinematic attempt to blend mythology with a contemporary narrative, unfolding across two different timelines. The story begins with Emperor Ashoka, a ruler who, despite his military victories, is weighed down by guilt and remorse. In his quest for redemption, he creates nine sacred texts, each holding immense power and wisdom. Over the centuries, these texts are protected, but danger arises when Mahabir Lama (Manoj Manchu), a man driven by his own dark desires, seeks to claim them all and ascend to god-like status.
Every strong villain needs a worthy hero, and here steps in Vedha (Teja Sajja). While Lama’s intentions and backstory explain his thirst for domination, Vedha represents balance, the protector of humanity. The narrative doesn’t just stop at this battle of good versus evil, it also explores Vedha’s personal journey. Why did his mother Ambika (Shriya Saran) abandon him during childhood? How does Vibha (Ritika Nayak) convince him to embrace his duty as a savior? These emotional subplots add depth to the otherwise action-driven storyline.
Mirai is crafted with precision. The screenplay is well-paced, keeping the audience engaged with a mix of mythology, action, and emotional drama. The background score deserves a special mention, it’s fresh, impactful, and elevates crucial scenes, separating the film from the usual action-fantasy fare. A clever addition comes in the form of playful references to dialogues from other films in the early segments, which adds a layer of fun for keen-eyed viewers. The VFX work, though largely commendable, occasionally dips in quality, but it never distracts enough to take away from the cinematic experience. Director Karthik deserves credit for seamlessly weaving together spectacle with storytelling.
The performances are another highlight. Teja Sajja shoulders the film confidently, keeping the audience invested in Vedha’s journey. Manoj Manchu, while ambitious in his role as Mahabir Lama, doesn’t always deliver the intensity required, making the villain appear slightly underwhelming. Ritika Nayak shines with her charm and simplicity, while Shriya Saran brings emotional honesty to her character. Jayaram and Jagapathi Babu add gravitas in their supporting roles, and the rest of the ensemble cast delivers strong performances.
In the end, Mirai succeeds in its mission to bring ancient legends and mythological themes to today’s audience in an engaging, relatable way. With its strong technical execution, engaging screenplay, and solid performances, the film earns four out of five stars. And a word of advice, don’t leave the theater early. The post-credit scene hides a big surprise that sets the stage for what’s to come.

Film collects over Rs 20 crore at box office

Mirai: Super Yodha, featuring Telugu star Teja Sajja, has earned Rs 27.20 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day of release.
Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on Friday.
Production banner People Media Factory shared the box office numbers on its official X handle on Saturday. It featured the poster of the film with the box office numbers written over it.
“BRAHMAND DAY 1. 27.20 Crores WORLDWIDE GROSS for #MIRAI with normal ticket prices. Keep showering your love on #BrahmandBlockbusterMIRAI and experience it ONLY on the Big Screens,” read the caption of the post.
Mirai: Super Yodha is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory.
Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. (Agencies)

