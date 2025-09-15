Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first int’l appearance

Amidst safety threats after the firing incident at her home in Bareilly, actress Disha Patani made her first international appearance at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

Disha made a lot of heads turn in a striking black V-neck, strappy, sequined, and embroidered maxi dress. She accessorized the minimal glam look with open hair, a natural makeup glow, and sleek black heels.

As the brand ambassador of a prominent fashion brand, during the event, the Baaghi 2 actress was captured sharing a warm laugh and engaging conversation with fellow guests – supermodel and actress Carolyn Murphy, and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

The show also featured some other Hollywood and global icons in attendance, such as BTS star Jungkook, Lily Collins, and Chris Briney.

Disha’s latest appearance at the show gains significance as she is gearing up for her much-anticipated Hollywood debut, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force. (IANS)