Monday, September 15, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cine body condemns India–Pak match in Asia Cup

By: Agencies

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned and opposed the India–Pakistan cricket match played in Dubai on Sunday.
The body has already banned Pakistani artistes from working in India, and had called for the boycott of Indian films which starred Pakistani artistes. They said, “At a time when our nation is mourning the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 innocent Indians were mercilessly killed by Pakistani terrorists after being asked about their religion and slaughtered in front of their families, holding a cricket match with Pakistan is nothing short of an insult to our martyrs. (IANS)

