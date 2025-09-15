Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asks fans to ‘send love’ to late Charlie Kirk’s family

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to send their love to the family of deceased right-wing activist Charlie Kirk during the band’s concert in London.

The concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday evening. In the video circulating on social media, the singer can be heard saying, ‘For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this,’ Martin said on stage, raising his arms , ‘and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today.

‘So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family. You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.’

Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot dead on Wednesday at a Utah college event in what the governor called a political assassination carried out from a rooftop. (PTI)