Monday, September 15, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asks fans to ‘send love’ to late Charlie Kirk’s family

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked fans to send their love to the family of deceased right-wing activist Charlie Kirk during the band’s concert in London.
The concert took place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday evening. In the video circulating on social media, the singer can be heard saying, ‘For the final time for a few years in London, let’s raise our hands like this,’ Martin said on stage, raising his arms , ‘and send love anywhere you want to send it in the world. There are so many places that might need it today.
‘So here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or your sister. You can send it to the families of people who’ve been going through terrible stuff. You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family. You can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway.’
Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot dead on Wednesday at a Utah college event in what the governor called a political assassination carried out from a rooftop. (PTI)

Previous article
Cine body condemns India–Pak match in Asia Cup
Next article
Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first int’l appearance
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman urges fans to support young talents

Actor lauds 15-year-old musician Bollywood star Salman Khan urged people to support young talent as he shared a post...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first int’l appearance

Amidst safety threats after the firing incident at her home in Bareilly, actress Disha Patani made her first...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Cine body condemns India–Pak match in Asia Cup

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned and opposed the India–Pakistan cricket match played in...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Box-office blues: Why Ek Chatur Naar, Love in Vietnam, Heer Express turned out to be disasters?

Not all Fridays are hunky-dory at the box-office, some of them can send the shivers down the spine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Salman urges fans to support young talents

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor lauds 15-year-old musician Bollywood star Salman Khan urged people...

Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first int’l appearance

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Amidst safety threats after the firing incident at her...

Cine body condemns India–Pak match in Asia Cup

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly...
Load more

Popular news

Salman urges fans to support young talents

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor lauds 15-year-old musician Bollywood star Salman Khan urged people...

Amidst safety threats at home, Disha Patani makes her first int’l appearance

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Amidst safety threats after the firing incident at her...

Cine body condemns India–Pak match in Asia Cup

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge