Entertainment Buzz

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’ Romeo to release on Valentine’s Day

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s film, starring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, has been titled ‘O’ Romeo and is set to release in theatres on February 14. Also featuring Triptii Dimri, the film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The duo has previously worked on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kapoor shared the announcement with an Instagram post on Sunday. It featured the poster of a man wearing a hat. ‘O’Romeo .. this Valentine’s Day. (PTI)

Kartik, Ananya-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera, Main … to release in December

The makers of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri featuring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles on Sunday said the film will hit the big screen on December 31. The upcoming film is directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It was previously slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026. Panday and Aaryan shared the news with a collaborative post on Instagram. (PTI)

The Witcher to return on Netflix with Liam Hemsworth as lead

Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher will be returning with a fourth season on October 30 with Liam Hemsworth, the streamer announced on Sunday. Featuring Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia, the series is an adaptation of the fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. As announced in April by the streamer, season four is being shot back-to-back with a fifth and final season, which will complete the adaptation of Sapkowski’s books, according to a press release on the streamer’s website. Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts, reads the official logline of the show. Henry Cavill previously played the titular role, which will now be played by Hemsworth. (PTI)

Kidman wraps up Practical Magic 2

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has good news for the fans of the romantic fantasy film Practical Magic. They won’t have to wait too much longer to see the Owens sisters back on the big screen. The actress took to Instagram recently, and announced that Practical Magic 2 has completed its production run. She shared a video of herself walking alongside her co-star She wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap on Practical Magic 2. Thank you to the cast & crew for all your magic”. The long-awaited sequel to the 1998 fantasy comedy is scheduled for release in theaters on September 18, 2026. Nicole Kidman and original co-star Sandra Bullock both are set to return to their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, descendants of a renowned family of witches. (IANS)