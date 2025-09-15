Nepal interim PM, declares Gen Z protest victims ‘martyrs’

Those behind protest violence will face action: PM Karki

Kathmandu, Sep 14: Sushila Karki formally assumed office as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister on Sunday, following her swearing-in by President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday.

A former Chief Justice, Karki’s appointment comes amid rising pressure from the Gen Z protest movement, which had demanded a complete political overhaul.

Her tenure began with a visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial in Lainchaur, after which she commenced duties at the Home Ministry building, as the main Prime Minister’s Office remains damaged from an arson attack earlier in the week.

One of her first actions as interim PM was to declare those killed in the Gen Z protests as “martyrs” and to announce a relief package of Rs 1 million for each victim’s family.

Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal confirmed the announcement, while local media reported that the government will also cover medical costs for 134 injured protesters and 57 injured police officers.

Ministries have been instructed to prepare detailed reports on the destruction caused during the protests, which have resulted in 72 deaths so far — 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and 3 police officers.

President Paudel, in a national address on Saturday, called for cooperation to ensure smooth parliamentary elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

His speech followed the controversial dissolution of the House of Representatives at midnight on Friday, based on Karki’s recommendation. The move fulfilled one of the Gen Z movement’s core demands, which alleged that the current parliament was corrupt and incapable of reform.

While Paudel defended the dissolution as a necessary act to preserve Nepal’s constitutional framework, major political parties condemned the decision. Eight parties released a joint statement on Saturday, calling the move unconstitutional and a violation of Article 76(7) of the Constitution, Supreme Court precedents, and democratic tradition, demanding its reversal.

Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday said that criminal acts must be thoroughly investigated, the truth made public, and those responsible held accountable, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, Karki announced that those killed during the Gen Z protests would be recognised as martyrs, with each bereaved family receiving Rs 1 million as compensation.

She called for unity and told reporters after assuming office that a collective effort was essential to guide the nation forward.

“I have never seen such a transformation in just about 27 hours of protests. To meet this group’s demands, we must all work with determination. I did not come here out of desire; I took on this responsibility after you all urged me to step in,” she was quoted by The Kathmandu Post as saying.

“Looking at what happened in the name of protests, it seems as if it was executed in a planned way, raising questions of a conspiracy,” she added.

Karki also assured that the government would probe the vandalism that targeted key institutions, including Singha Durbar, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court, business complexes, and private properties.

She emphasised the need to move forward with a positive outlook to revive Nepal’s fragile economy.

One of her first decisions was to extend immediate relief to victims of last week’s violent demonstrations.

Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal confirmed that those killed during the protests would be recognised as martyrs, with their families receiving financial support of Rs 1 million each.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the government has also ensured free medical treatment for 134 injured protesters and 57 injured police personnel.

Ministries have been directed to prepare comprehensive reports detailing the damages sustained during the protests.

The protests, which escalated into widespread unrest, have claimed 72 lives so far, including 59 demonstrators, 10 inmates, and three police officers, according to local media accounts, The Himalayan Times reported. (IANS)