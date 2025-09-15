Salman urges fans to support young talents

Actor lauds 15-year-old musician

Bollywood star Salman Khan urged people to support young talent as he shared a post by 15-year-old singer-songwriter Jonas Conner, praising him.

Khan uploaded a screengrab of the video by Jonas on his Instagram story on Sunday and said people should encourage such talents, adding there are many talented children in the country.

“Never have I seen a 15-year-old turn his pain into something so beautiful .. God bless you #JonasConner,” he wrote along the picture.

The actor listed the songs by the young singer, which he has been listening. “Listening on repeat ‘Father in a bible’, ‘Peace with pain’, ‘Oh Appalachia’.” “Aisey bacchon ko Na support kiya toh phir kya kiya . Bhaiyon aur behno ye English mein hai .. yahan par bhi aisey bohot hain. Unhe encourage karo exploit nahi,’ he concluded.

Khan will next feature in the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, for which he began shooting earlier this week.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Khan’s latest work is Sikandar. Released in March, the film was directed by A R Murugadoss. Alongside Khan, it featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, and Anjini Dhawan.

He is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19, which premiered on August 24 on JioHotstar. (PTI)