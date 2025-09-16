Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Before Busan, Shabana Azmi lauds Tannishtha as ‘rock of gibraltar’

By: Agencies

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi praised actress-director Tannishtha Chatterjee as a “Rock of Gibraltar” for completing her directorial debut Full Plate while battling stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.
The film, starring Kirti Kulhari, is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival 2025 and also features Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra, and Indraneil Sengupta.
Shabana shared a heartfelt Instagram post with Tannishtha, Divya Dutta, and Urmila Matondkar.
Tannishtha, who revealed her diagnosis during post-production, expressed deep gratitude for the support received and credited her team’s resilience in completing the project under extremely tough conditions.
She also highlighted the struggles of making indie films, thanking her cast, crew, and producers for standing by her throughout the journey. (IANS)

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor during trailer launch
Owen Cooper makes history at 77th Emmys with supporting actor win
