Entertainment Buzz

Govinda tops Kajol’s guest list on Two Much

Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to host a talk show called Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. The show promises laughter, nostalgia, and behind-the-scenes stories from Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. The actors recently unveiled the trailer, showcasing the witty exchanges and candid moments of the show. During the trailer launch event, Kajol agreed that Govinda stole the show, highlighting his unique energy and charm. The show will feature guests from Salman and Aamir Khan’s brotherly camaraderie, Karan and Janhvi’s innuendo-infused banter, and Alia and Varun’s student-to-superstar journeys. The show is set to premiere on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. (ANI)

Eye allergy keeps Sofia Vergara from Emmys

Actor Sofia Vergara, a 53-year-old actress, missed the 2025 Emmys due to a last-minute health emergency. She was hit with a “craziest eye allergy” just before leaving the door. Vergara shared a carousel post on Instagram, revealing that she had to cancel the event due to the “craziest eye allergy” just before getting in the car. She shared pictures and videos from the medical room, including her resting in a hospital bed and rinsing her eye with water at a hospital sink. Vergara was scheduled to present at the ceremony alongside other stars, including Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, Jude Law, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The 2025 Emmys were hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze. (ANI)

Ananya Panday tries vlogging in Maldives

Ananya Panday, a 26-year-old actress, recently shared her first vlogging experience during a Maldives getaway. The video showcased scenic views, candid moments, and fun-filled experiences, including cycling and skydiving. Ananya shared her day with fans, working out, relaxing by the poolside, enjoying a massage surrounded by marine life, and enjoying the sunset view. She also shared her luxurious sea-facing villa during the trip.Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming films, Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. The actor recently revealed the release date for his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, on Instagram. The romantic drama, filmed in Croatia and Rajasthan, stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in key roles. The year ends but love begins with the release of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri on December 31, 2025. (IANS)

Kelce on proposal to Taylor Swift: I shed a few tearsv

Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs star, revealed in a new interview that he shed “a few tears” while proposing to Taylor Swift. Kelce admitted to feeling nerves and emotions intensely during the heartfelt occasion, stating that the palms were definitely sweating. He expressed his excitement and excitement for life, stating that Swift has brought excitement and joy to him, making him a better man and person. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, after two years of dating. They want to keep the engagement more private, as sources reported that they will respect their privacy and have a close circle of friends. Swift is incredibly happy, and the couple is looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together. The couple has a close circle of friends and will respect their privacy. (ANI)