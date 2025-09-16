Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Farah to Akshay: Ready for Tees Maar Khan 2?

By: Agencies

Farah Khan, a choreographer, filmmaker, and YouTuber, has asked actor Akshay Kumar to make part two of their 2010 heist comedy film Tees Maar Khan.
Khan shared a picture of herself and Akshay from the sets of Bigg Boss 19 on Instagram, promoting his upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.
Tees Maar Khan is a remake of the 1966 Italian film After the Fox, starring Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna, and Katrina Kaif.
Despite receiving negative reviews upon release, the film has achieved cult status as a classic parody film.
Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2.
The film revolves around Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, who tries to earn six innocent laborers’ justice and fight against monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.
The sequel, released in 2017, stars Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. (IANS)

