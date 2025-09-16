Owen Cooper makes history at 77th Emmys with supporting actor win

The Studio dominates with 13 wins

English actor Owen Cooper has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the age of 15, replacing fellow nominees like Javier Bardem, Peter Sarsgaard, Bill Camp, Rob Delaney, and Ashley Walters.

The British crime drama, Adolescence, explores the complexities of growing up in a modern world, focusing on emotional turbulence, identity struggles, and social pressures faced by teenagers.

The series won six awards out of 13 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing.

It also won awards for cinematography and casting at the Creative Arts Emmys, bringing its total Emmys count to 8.

Adolescence is praised for its strong performances, realistic dialogue, and nuanced portrayal of mental health challenges, peer influence, and self-discovery.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized creative and technical excellence across genres, recognized emerging talent, and celebrated established icons.

The 77th annual Emmy Awards have concluded with Apple TV’s The Studio clinching a historic record win at the film gala on Sunday, reported Variety. (Local Time).

The Apple TV+ Hollywood satire became the most-awarded show of the year, picking up 13 total wins across the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys, including best comedy series.

The show came into the night with nine wins from the Creative Arts Emmys the week prior.

It quickly picked up another win, with Seth Rogen scoring the statuette for best actor in a comedy series.

Rogen and his longtime partner Evan Goldberg were soon back onstage, sharing in the award for directing a comedy series.

The win has put the Apple TV+ comedy in the record books for the most Emmy wins for a freshman comedy series.

Rogen and Goldberg then joined Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez as they won the Emmy for best writing for a comedy, which made The Studio the record holder for the most-awarded comedy series in a single year at the Emmys of all time, according to Variety.

Rogen also tied the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018) and Dan Levy (2020).

Emmy Awards: Full list of winners

Severance entered the ceremony as the top overall nominee. Apple TV+ had the two most nominated shows, Severance and The Studio.

Comedian Nate Bargatze made his hosting debut at the ceremony.

The winners include actors in drama series The Pitt, actresses in drama series Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Katherine LaNasa, Adam Randall, ‘Slow Horses’ Writing for a drama series Dan Gilroy, and ‘Andor’ Comedy series The Studio.

The ceremony also featured a variety special, a scripted variety series, a talk series, a reality competition program, and the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. (Agencies)