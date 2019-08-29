MDA to meet on Speaker’s post on Sept 4

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) meeting to decide on the candidate for the Speaker’s post will be held on September 4 while the core Committee will meet prior to the MDA meeting.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, chairman of the core committee, Prestone Tynsong said, “The details will be revealed on September 4. The core committee will sit prior to the MDA meeting. We will take the report of the core committee to the MDA for its approval.”

He said the MDA will come out with a consensus candidate for the Speaker’s post and the election to the Speaker’s post will be held in the coming session to be held from September 6-13.

The meeting was attended by People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLA, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) chairman, Metbah Lyngdoh, BJP MLA A.L. Hek.

