HYC calls for activating Infiltration Directorate

Apprehension of influx in the wake Assam’s final NRC

SHILLONG: A call to strengthen and re-activate Meghalaya’ s Directorate of Infiltration was made following concerns over ‘rising influx’ due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating exercise in Assam.

A delegation of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), members met the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday to apprise him of the problems of illegal influx.

The president of HYC, Robert Kharjahrin said the Directorate of Infiltration was ridden with multiple problems and has requested the DGP to increase manpower in the Anti-Infiltration Directorate.

“There has to be special units of the Directorate to maintain a constant check,” he said.

Asserting that people excluded from the NRC will in all likelihood not be deported back to Bangladesh, he said Meghalaya was another safe haven for them.

“With the NRC being updated only in Assam, the people excluded from the final document will eye other states to ensure their rights as citizens of India. Coupled with the fact that there is no Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in force in the state, we (the state of Meghalaya) are the first victim of NRC,” he said.

In their memorandum to the DGP, the HYC urged the DGP to take effective step to prevent illegal entry and settlement of foreign nationals in the state, to set up 24×7 check gate in each and every road both at the inter-state and international border of the state.

Stating that the Village Defence Party (VDP) should be watchful of immigrants, Kharjahrin said the VDPs should be re-visited and re-strengthen to monitor people.

He added that dorbar shnong should maintain registers to recognize any new residents and submit the names of all the residents to the Officer-in- Charge of the respective police station twice a year.

He also stressed on coordination between the dorbar shnong and the police to check influx.