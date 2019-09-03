Lahkmen flays defection by party MDCs

SHILLONG: Taking a dig at the defection by United Democratic Party (UDP) MDCs in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), party MLA and Cabinet Minister Lahkmen Rymbui termed the council as a ‘University of Politics’.

Speaking to reporters, he said the politics in JHADC is very different and people can get trained there to become experts in the craft.

The UDP is confronted with defection by four of its MDCs to join the BJP. The four MDCs are Lakhon Biam, Krishon Langstang, Treilang Suchiang and Dawan Lyngdoh. Recently, BJP MLA and Health Minister AL Hek also said that two more MDCs are willing to join the party.

“We don’t know what the MDCs want but the mandate of the voters will have to be respected,” Rymbui said adding that he has spoken to them over the phone.

Asked if the party hoped that the MDCs will change their minds, he said possibilities are always there in politics and the door is also never closed.

On the other hand, with his name being featured in the list for the Speaker’s post, Rymbui said, “Talks are still on and the final picture will be seen on September 4.”

JHADC MDCs called for discussion

The general secretary of the UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, has written to the party MDCs of JHADC calling them for a meeting on September 4 at the residence of MLA Kyrmen Shylla at 12 noon to discuss the defection by four of them.

Mawthoh informed that an emergent meeting has been called by the party leaders.