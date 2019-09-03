Transport dept to examine new traffic regulations

Traffic Police welcomes amended Act

SHILLONG: Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the department will take a call on the new road traffic regulation following the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in July with an aim to tighten road traffic regulations with stricter rules but hefty penalties for violations.

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect on September 1.

“We are yet to receive the official copy from the government of India and after we receive it, we will take a call on it,” he told a group of reporters on Monday.

He added that the government will decide after getting the official copy of the Act whether it will benefit the people or not.



According to him, the road safety awareness programmes are made to ensure that people drive safely.

When asked, whether the amended Act will help in regulating traffic in the state, he refused to give any comments stating that the department is yet to discuss the amendment of the Act.

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal had refused to implement the Act pointing to the amount of penalty on traffic violations. Again, the Transport Minister of Rajasthan said the government will take a call after reviewing the penalty amount.

BD Marak, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) welcomed the amendment to the Act.

“We are awaiting a notification from the state government. We are happy to implement it after the law department gives its clearance”, Marak said.

The police official said the amendment will empower the police to check driving of vehicles by juveniles besides drunk driving as heavy fines will deter them from violating the rule.