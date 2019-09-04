Cong MLA apprises Conrad of NRC-excluded Meghalaya women

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress MLA from Rajabala, Azad Zaman on Wednesday informed that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma would get in touch with their Assam counterpart on the issue of women from Meghalaya married in Assam being excluded from the NRC.

He said this soon after his meeting with the state Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday at the state secretariat.

Talking to newsmen, Zaman informed that the in the first NRC exercise, they had rejected the application of many Meghalaya women following which the previous Congress government in Meghalaya held discussion with the Assam government which had asked them to submit their documents verified by the Meghalaya Government. The affected women had submitted all the required documents verified by the officials of the Meghalaya government and countersigned by the respective SP of the various districts.

He,however, said that despite that, it was quite surprising and shocking as to how NRC authorities in have rejected all the certificates.

Giving details about his meeting with the Chief Minister, Zaman said that the final NRC would be published before September 7 and so he had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister who assured that he was taking the matter seriously and would take it up the with his Assam counterpart.

Zaman hoped that with the intervention of state government the names of daughters and sisters of Meghalaya would be included in the updated NRC in Assam.