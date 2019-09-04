Don’t destroy alliance: NPP to BJP

Hek to raise neglect issue with MDA

SHILLONG: The state BJP and NPP are at loggerheads over the allegation by the saffron party that its members in Garo Hills are being neglected, but the NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi, said on Tuesday that the BJP is trying to destroy the alliance.

“Politics is not for self-interest but for the interest of the people,” Kharlukhi said while adding that instead of strengthening the MDA, the BJP Garo Hills unit is trying to destroy the alliance.

He added that the BJP Garo Hills unit should first prove its worth by winning some seats in the elections.

“Some of them (BJP members) may be Congress agents as well. Who knows,” he said.

Kharlukhi added that the BJP instead of blaming NPP should try and win the confidence of the people.

“The dogs may bark but the caravan will go on,” Kharlukhi said while responding to a query if the allegation of BJP would affect the alliance. Recently, BJP leaders from Garo Hills had accused the NPP-led government of not respecting the coalition spirit.

The BJP leaders from Garo Hills had on Monday said NPP discriminated against the BJP members and families in distribution of government schemes.

When contacted, Cabinet Minister and BJP leader AL Hek said the party will not keep quiet and he will take up the matter in the MDA meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

“I had taken up the matter during the meeting of the state executive committee of the party. We cannot keep quiet and I am going to take up the matter in the MDA meeting,” Hek said.