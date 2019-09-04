MDA ally seeks equal share of powers in Meghalaya Government

UDP holds Garo Hills meet

TURA: Regional United Democratic Party from the Garo Hills has moved a proposal urging the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to ensure there is equal share of powers between the alliance partners.

The UDP’s east Garo Hills unit in a meeting held at Williamnagar on Friday last stated in a communiqué that it would apprise the current MDA government of the need to ensure there is “equal sharing of powers in terms of political appointments, business activities from community development block level, municipal board level to state level.”

The demand put forward comes close on the heels of another MDA ally-BJP which is also seeking more powers and share in political appointments from the NPP.

East Garo Hills, which has a substantial support for the UDP, was earmarked for the meeting where discussions were held for the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

The UDP’s East Garo Hills District President Kronoloith N Marak said that the main objective of the general meeting was on reconstituting, restructuring, revamping and strengthening the party at the grassroot level for next year’s GHADC polls with a long term preparation for the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

At the meeting attended by former MLA and UDP’s Adviser of the Central Executive Committee, B G Momin, a two minute silence was also observed for UDP leaders Late E K Mawlong and Dr Donkuper Roy.

“Members at the meeting have desired that central leaders, including ministers, be deputed for campaigning and for a people-to-people contact so as to strengthen the bond between the party and the people of Garo Hills,” informed Sanjay R marak, district secretary of the UDP.

During the meeting, the interim bodies of the party were dissolved and new governing bodies for the district and circle executive committees were elected.