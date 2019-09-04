State to hand over Baljek airport to AAI

TURA: In a ground-breaking decision, the state government has decided to hand over the region’s lone airport at Baljek in Jengjal, 33 kms from here to the Airports Authority of India.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma accompanied by Home Minister James Pangsang K Sangma, adviser to the chief minister and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma and several senior officials had a discussion with an Airports Authority of India (AAI) team headed by Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, at the Baljek Airport on Tuesday morning and also inspected the runway.

“The objective of this visit is to operationalise the Baljek Airport and our discussion with the Airport Authority of India was very positive. We have come to a conclusion that there is a process we will follow for which we will be handing over Baljek to the AAI,” the chief minister told media persons at the airport after the talks

and inspection of the airport.

The chief minister said that initially the helicopter service would be made operational from Baljek. Currently, the thrice-a-week Pawan Hans helicopter service between Guwahati-Tura-Shillong operates from the BSF helipad at Dobasipara, Tura.

“In the long run, extension of the Baljek runway will pave the way for landing of aircraft,” he said.

The limited runway at Baljek is one of the main reasons the airport has not been able to handle Dornier and ATR aircraft. The only time a Dornier aircraft landed was during the inauguration of the airport by President of India Pratibha Patel in the 2008.

During the joint inspection with the AAI delegation, James Pangsang K Sangma assured that the state government would do all that is necessary to procure additional land for expansion of the runway.

Boost for tourism and cargo, says Jindal

Jindal said that tourism in Garo Hills will receive a major boost once the airport becomes operational.

“This is my first visit to Garo Hills and I found there is immense potential for agriculture and tourism. If this airport is given to us to operate we will see how best to develop it. Initially we will start with the helicopter service and gradually look to bringing in Dornier and ATR type of aircraft,” he said.

He said that once airport is ready for ATR type of aircraft there will be immense potential for tourism as well as cargo.

“Tourists and tourism related issues like hotels will benefit from the air connectivity and small farmers having good agricultural produce will get an opportunity to get their commodity airlifted not only to other places in the country but the rest of the world as well,” Jindal said.