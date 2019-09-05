A spectacular celestial display in Tura

SHILLONG: Citizens of Tura were treated to a spectacular view of the morning sky on Thursday when a Solar Halo ( also known as a Sun Rainbow) appeared in the sky around 11 am on Thursday leaving many awestruck with the beauty of our world.

A rare moment for Tura, this spectacular celestial display occurred shortly after a light drizzle around the foothills of Tura peak.

Solar Halos are seen as a white ring around the sun or moon. These high altitude cirrus clouds are made of mostly ice crystals which refract the sunlight much like a prism while showing the colors of a rainbow.