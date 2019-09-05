Have proof to nail accused in doc ‘lynching’ case: Cops

GUWAHATI: Assam police have said it has collected enough evidence to nail the accused in the Teok tea estate doctor lynching case and get them convicted by the court.

Police informed the media that the investigation under way in the case would be completed soon and the chargesheet submitted to the court before 90 days from the date of arrest of the accused.

The gruesome assault on 73-year-old Deben Dutta by a mob, allegedly comprising workers of the estate, in the garden hospital on August 31 led to his death, triggering public outcry and statewide protests led by the medical fraternity.

The deputy inspector general of police (Eastern Range), GV Siva Prasad who is supervising the investigation of the case, informed that the persons involved in the incident were promptly identified and subsequently arrested after proper interrogation.

Altogether, 32 persons have been arrested till date and sent to judicial custody by the court.

It may be mentioned that the accused have been booked under Sections 302, 341, 342, 427, 506, 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 186 of the IPC along with Section 4 of the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2011 in the Teok Police Station case number 434/2019.

The FIR regarding the incident was lodged at the police station by the management of the APPL-owned garden where a lockout announced on Sunday remains effective amid talks on reconciliation.

Prasad said the investigation was also looking into the possibility of abetment and conspiracy committed in the case.

The state government on Wednesday had decided to try the case in a fast track court.

A one-man inquiry committee comprising state commissioner and secretary, finance, Shyam Jagannathan has been instituted.