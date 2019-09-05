Teachers must promote values of Diversity and Tolerance: Dr Hazarika

Outstanding Academic Leadership Award to Dr Hazarika by USTM

GUWAHATI: Respect for diversity, tolerance and sensitivity are the core values of individuals which are to be inculcated by the teachers because human values and society along with perfection within curriculum go a long way to build great institutions.

This was stated by Dr Mridul Hazarika, former Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University after receiving the “Outstanding Academic Leadership Award” from Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya (USTM) on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan.

The award was bestowed on Dr Hazarika in appreciation of his exemplary contribution to academics and research. Teachers from all the departments of USTM and RIST were felicitated today at a glorious function held at the Central Auditorium of USTM on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Addressing a huge gathering of academia, Dr Mridul Hazarika said, “Teaching and Learning is a never ending process. The challenge here is to mould individuals by developing needed skills and values thus confronting the challenges of building institution, society and the nation”. “Developing good habit will contribute to development of good character and at the present age of technology, people must know how to combine technology and emotion to become a better human being”, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, USTM Chancellor M. Hoque said that teachers are the architect of society, they are the real transformer. “The best teacher is who inspires, encourages, motivates and gives vision to students. If a good teacher leaves my institution, I feel as if a pillar of the building is gone”, he said. Teachers play a great role in shaping young minds thus contributing to the values of the society they serve.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr PK Goswami, Vice Chancellor, USTM said that teachers are the backbone of the society and their role in shaping the lives of children and the young generation matters a lot. A teacher’s role is highly demanding in the society, he added.