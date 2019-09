Unswerving Smith hits fifty on Ashes return

Manchester: Australia star Steve Smith marked his first Test innings since suffering concussion with a fourth fifty of the series as he continued his Ashes run-spree against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Smith, a shining light for the tourists on a dull day in Manchester, was 60 not out in a total of 170-3 at tea on the rain-marred first day of the fourth Test.

He had come in with Australia struggling at 28-2 after an early double strike by Stuart Broad.

But together with Marnus Labuschagne, whose 67 was his fourth successive Test fifty since replacing Smith as a concussion substitute, he added 116 in 33 overs for the third wicket. Former Australia captain Smith missed England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley that levelled this five-match series at 1-1 after being felled by a bouncer from paceman Jofra Archer during the drawn second Test at Lord’s.

Tim Paine, Smith’s successor as Australia captain, took the decision to bat first after winning the toss, even though both top orders have struggled this Ashes.

But just four balls into the innings Broad, again leading England’s attack in the absence of regular new-ball partner James Anderson, had Warner caught behind for nought as he tried to withdraw his bat.

It was the fifth time Broad had snared Warner this series.

Marcus Harris had kept his place alongside Warner at the top of the order after Australia dropped the struggling Usman Khawaja but the left-hander fell for 13 when Broad trapped him lbw from around the wicket with a ball that nipped back.

Harris’s exit brought Smith to the crease for his first Test innings since Lord’s, where he made 92 despite being struck by Archer. Smith got off the mark fifth ball by expertly driving Archer through extra-cover for four. (AFP)