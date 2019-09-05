WJH police conduct checking of inter-state immigrant workers

JOWAI: A team of police personnel led by an Intelligence Branch Inspector, Infiltration Cell, BC Marak conducted surprise checking at Woodland Hospital, Soo-mer, Sabahmuswang, in West Jaintia Hills.

The checking was conducted for verification of the inter-state immigrant workers. During the inspection and verification it was found that the 64 workers are from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal. They were being verified and their detailed information was recorded.

Out of 64, four were being sent back. Two were minors and the other two were the ones who brought them.

It was found that the contractors has not yet procured the labour license from the Labour Department. The labourers did not have work permits issued by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

The Manager (as he claimed), Ramji Rathur informed that they had already submitted the list to the Labour Department

but are yet to approach the Council and the Dorbar Shnong.

When the police arrived at the site, many fled away, some to the jungle and some into their rooms hiding inside their bed. With the help of locals and media persons, those who tried to flee were brought back to the police team for verification.

The entire operation of the Infiltration Cell, WJH Police was initiated under various sections of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act 2016.