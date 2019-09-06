Ampareen sings panegyrics to Late Roy

SHILLONG: Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh credited late Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy for paving her the way to the political arena in the state.

Taking part in the obituary references made at the autumn session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Friday, she said, “He was the man who gave me the ticket to enter politics.”

She said that Roy had “great foresight for the survival of regional forces,” and added that Roy had tried his best to ensure Meghalaya’s unique regional presence of in the national scenario.

“Late Roy was also known as one of the regional political leaders who have been very vocal about strengthening of regional forces,” the Congress MLA said.

She recalled that Roy was a humble, simple and quiet person but a forceful individual.

Lyngdoh also recalled the contribution of “great women leaders”- Sheila Dixit and Sushma Swaraj.