Bellinda Kharsati from Meghalaya conferred  Swwach Bharat award

SHILLONG: A resident of Pomlahier Village under Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, Bellinda Kharsati has received the prestigious National Award under Swwach Bharat Mission (Grameen) for her excellent contribution towards achieving the goal of Swacch Bharat

She received the prestigious National Award from the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Abhiyan at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi

Bellinda Kharsati (50), a teacher by profession, has been relentlessly pursuing her goal of green and clean environment and therefore has made it mandatory for students under her tutelage to ensure cleanliness not only in the school premises but also in the village.

To achieve the goal of a clean green environment, she has started an eco club among her students and every Friday, the students would be sensitized on maintaining cleanliness and engaging in cleaning drives.

She has been instrumental in leading the village particularly the women folk towards achieving the goal of Swacch Bharat through cleaning drives and aforestation programmes.

She has spent her valuable time towards motivating fellow womenfolk and villagers towards maintaining cleanliness not only in the village but also in the surrounding areas.

Kharsati is also credited to have introduced organic farming among the farmers of her village as she pioneered the formation of an all-woman SHG called the Pomlahier Organic Farmers SHG that has recently undertaken organic farming under the MGNREGA scheme.

Her aim is to facilitate the gradual movement of farmers in Mawryngkneng Block from the conventional farming towards complete organic farming wherein the use of pesticides is completely done away with.

Since the village has adopted solid and liquid waste management, the SHG group collects the manure generated from the wastes for carrying out organic farming.