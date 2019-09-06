Demand and Supply of food must be fine tuned for rural development: Prof Mannan

International Conference on Sustainable Rural Development at USTM

GUWAHATI: : “Today one of the key words for development is ‘sustainable’. As most of the South Asian countries are densely populated, demand for food is high and therefore the need for sustainability is crucial. Bangladesh has made significant progress in economic development, but the biggest challenge is sustainability. However, as the country is today world’s 4th largest rice producing country, here the problem is not management of deficit but management of surplus.”

This was stated by Prof Abdul Mannan, former Chairman, UGC Bangladesh while addressing the Inaugural session of a two days International Conference on “Recent Trend and Practices of Science, Technology, Management and Humanities in Sustainable Rural Development” organized by Department of Rural Development, University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya here on Friday. The conference is being held in collaboration with NIRDPR-NERC, SIPRD Assam and IIE, Guwahati and is supported by Krishi Sanskriti, New Delhi.

A book titled “Child Labour in Tripura” authored by Dr Papiya Dutta of USTM was also released by the dignitaries on the occasion. A total of 128 papers are being presented by researchers from Italy, Maxico, Africa (Burundi), Bangladesh and Nepal apart from India in the conference.

Addressing the participants, Prof Abdul Mannan said that challenges are everywhere but the interest of the farmers’ needs to be protected first as production of the basic necessity of life—food is dependent on the farmers. “We must fine tune the demand and supply of food and make room for betterment of lives of people. The 21st Century belongs to Asia, we want equitable distribution of wealth”, he added.

Offering the introductory speech, Dr. G.C. Mishra, President, Krishi Sanskriti, New Delhi said that Krishi Sanskriti is holding various programmes across India to encourage research activities in the field of agriculture economy and environment in rural context. “This is the 5th such conference being held in India’s North East”, he added. The invited speakers apart from other participants include: Dr. Md. Nasim Ali and Prof. Sagar Mondal from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidhyalaya, West Bengal; Dr. Debasis Neogi from NIT Agartala; Dr Moirangthem Marjit Singh from NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh; Dr. Ayekpam Ibemcha Chanu from Assam University Diphu Campus and Dr. Jayanta Choudhury from NIRDPR- NERC, Guwahati.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM said that the objective of the Conference is to venture teaching and research in the field of rural development. “Through this international conference, I trust that the academicians, researchers and administrators will focus on different perspectives of rural development and societal issues and hence identification of the problem can be traced. Depending upon the needs of the community, the strategy can be adopted and executed through the community so that sustainable development goals will really be accomplished” he added.