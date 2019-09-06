Glass jars replace plastic water bottles in Meghalaya Assembly

SHILLONG: The Autumn Session of Meghalaya Assembly got underway on Friday with a green note. Glass jars have replaced single-use plastic water bottles meant for the Members of the House.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma while initiating the obituary reference on the first day of the session recalled the contributions made by the former Speaker, Dr. Dr Donkupar Roy, former Tikrikilla MLA, Michael Sangma and former Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader, Arun Jaitley and many distinguished others who passed away recently

This is the first session of the State Assembly held after the recent demise of its Speaker and veteran UDP leader, Dr Donkupar Roy. The election for the post of Speaker will be held during this session.