Heroin seized at Khliehriat, one held

SHILLONG: Continuing with its drive against drug abuse, the East Jaintia Hills police on Friday recovered 90.38 grams of heroin at Khliehriat.

East Jaintia Hills SP, Vivekanand Singh informed approximately 90.38 grams of heroin was recovered at Khliehriat during a “joint” operation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat Police Station and Ladrymbai Outpost.

He said consignment had been recovered from one person while he was travelling from Silchar, Jiribam to Shillong/Guwahati in a night bus.

In this connection, a case has been registered under the NDPS Act and investigation is going on.

The particulars of the arrested person are not being shared in the interest of the ongoing investigation and operation.