Lakshya to join Kartik, Janhvi in Dostana 2

Karan Johar has confirmed that debutant Lakshya will be joining actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second installment of Dostana 2. The filmmaker said the newbie has no Bollywood backings and went through a legit audition process.

Karan on Thursday morning announced the new addition to the Dostana 2 family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

He then said that Lakshya has no Bollywood backings and was selected for the film through an audition.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. (IANS)