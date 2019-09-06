NF Railway officials apprise NE MPs of efforts to improve amenities

GUWAHATI: Eleven Members of Parliament (MPs) from six Northeastern States on Friday held a meeting with a team of senior railway officials led by the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sanjive Roy at N. F. Railway Headquarters at Maligaon here as part of the efforts by Indian Railways to reach out to people through their elected representatives.

The MPs attending the meeting were from the constituencies served by Lumding Division in the six NE states. The meeting was organized to showcase and apprise the MPs of the developmental activities undertaken by Railways and to solicit their opinion and suggestions on future course of action to make railway more user-friendly.

Detailing on the developmental activities of the Railway in Northeast, the General Manager Sanjive Roy said that Railway was continuously thriving to fulfill aspirations of the people. He said punctuality of passenger carrying trains has greatly improved and 92% of the trains in N. F. Railway ran on time during last month which is highest among all zonal railways in India. Roy also said that all stations in NF Railway would be provided with free WiFi facility by the end of this month. For convenience of travellers eight lifts and five escalators have been installed in three stations of N. F. Railway in last financial year, the GM said adding that this year 35 more lifts and 16 more escalators were targeted to be installed in other stations.

The GM also informed the MPs that electrification of railway lines up to Guwahati is targeted for completion by March 2020. The Divisional Railway Manager Shri R B Rai elaborated on the achievements of the Lumding Division in providing better passenger amenities and cleanliness of stations. He said, Guwahati station has achieved ISO certification for waste management as stipulated by National Green Tribunal.

The meeting was attended by MP (Rajya Sabha) from Mizoram, Ronald Sapa Tlau, MP (Rajya Sabha) from Nagaland, K. G. Kenye, MP (Rajya Sabha) from Meghalaya, Wansuk Syiem, MP (Rajya Sabha) from Assam, Ripun Bora, MP (Rajya Sabha) from Assam, Birendra Prasad Baishya, MP (Lok Sabha) from Mizoram, C Lalrosanga, MP (Lok Sabha) from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi, MP (Lok Sabha) from Assam Queen Ojha, MP (Lok Sabha) from Tripura Rebati Tripura, MP (Lok Sabha) from Tripura Pratima Bhoumik and MP (Lok Sabha) from Manipur Dr. Ranjan Singh Rajkumar. MP of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency Dr R Roy could not attend the meeting but sent his representative.