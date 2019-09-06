Aden: Supporters of southern separatists gather with the flags of south Yemen and the United Arab Emirates during a rally to show support for the UAE amid a standoff with the internationally recognized government, in Aden, Yemen, Thursday, Sept. 05, 2019. Yemeni officials say Saudi Arabia is pushing for a settlement between the internationally recognized government and southern separatists backed by the UAE. They said Thursday that Saudi and UAE officials have met separately to agree on a draft agreement before presenting it to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council, which took control of Hadi's interim capital of Aden. AP/PTI(AP9_6_2019_000006A) INTERNATIONAL Rally to show support for UAE amid a standoff with the internationally recognized government in Aden By Web Editor Last updated Sep 6, 2019