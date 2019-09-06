Abaco: The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. AP/PTI(AP9_6_2019_000008A) INTERNATIONAL The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco By Web Editor Last updated Sep 6, 2019