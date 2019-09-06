US backs India’s move to declare Azhar, three others as terrorists

Washington: The US has backed India’s move to declare four notorious criminals, including JeM chief Masood Azhar, LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, as terrorists individually under a new anti-terror law, expanding possibilities of cooperation between the two countries to combat the scourge of terrorism. India on Wednesday declared Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman-Lakhvi, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, as individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law. “We stand w/ #India & commend it for utilizing new legal authorities to designate 4 notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism,” the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells, tweeted on Wednesday. The decisions to declare all four of them as terrorist have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act, 1967. The four are the first to be declared terrorists under the new anti-law, an official at the Ministry of Home Affairs said in New Delhi. (PTI)