Higher education holds key to economic development: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI:Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has observed that higher education has made significant contribution to economic development, social progress and expansion of political democracy in independent India. The success of universities which are seats of higher education depends on the quality of students produced and the quality of research and development works performed by the faculty members.

Delivering the presidential address at the 8th Convocation of Assam Don Bosco University at Tapesia campus in Sonapur on Saturday, Governor Prof. Mukhi called upon the graduating students to contribute to the growth of country’s economy. Stating that India is on the march, and its development can be faster, if the economy is galvanised by its youth power, to move in the direction of a higher growth trajectory. If the educated youth of the country contribute, India will continue to remain the world’s fastest-growing large economy in the coming years.

The Governor said, “The government of India wants to establish the country as an ‘Artificial Intelligent (AI) Garage’ which means that if a company can deploy an AI technology in India, it will then be applicable for the whole developing world. AI research in India will focus on healthcare – increasing access and affordability of quality healthcare; agriculture – enhancing farmer’s income, farm productivity and reduction of wastage; education- improving access and quality of education; smart cities and infrastructure- efficient connectivity for the burgeoning urban population; and smart mobility and transportation- for smarter and safer modes of transportation and better traffic and congestion problems.”

Hailing Assam Don Bosco University, the Governor also said, “I am happy that Assam Don Bosco University is creating and disseminating knowledge and skills in some core as well as frontier areas of education, developing reservoir of youth power, so that they can effectively participate in nation building and can be contributing factor in AI growth. He also requested faculties of Don Bosco University to be force multiplier in developing the infrastructure of AI.

The Chancellor of the University, Fr. Januarius Sangma said that universities should contribute in a concrete way to upholding democratic values that will help country and humankind in general. He also urged upon the students to imbibe the values like respect, fraternity, dignity for every kind of work, non-violence, standing for truth and principles, upholding the dignity of life, compassion, kindness etc.

Giving a report on the University, the Vice Chancellor Fr (Dr) Stephen Mavely, said that Assam Don Bosco University is in the process of becoming a nerve centre for the educational development of the North Eastern Region. The University has taken up development initiatives in 42 villages that surround the University.

It may be noted that a total of 816 degrees were conferred, 212 were from Bachelor of Technology, 21 from Master of Technology, 43 from Master of Computer Application, 37 from Master of Business Administration, 67 from Master of Social Work, 21 from MSc Psychology, 14 from MSc Physics, 32 from MSc Chemistry, 15 from MSc Biotechnology, 2 from MSc Biochemistry, 21 from MSc Microbiology, 42 from MSc Zoology, 12 from MA Education, 28 from Bachelor of Computer Application, 33 from Bachelor of Commerce and 13 from BA Philosophy. Moreover, 12 doctoral degrees were also conferred in various disciplines. Under the online education programme, 191 from across the globe, were also conferred degrees in various disciplines.

Gold Medals under various categories were awarded to 20 outstanding graduates with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average in each program. The Chancellor’s and the Vice Chancellor’s medals, for overall outstanding performance and notable contribution to campus life were awarded to two graduating students at the Convocation.