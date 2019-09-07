No Meghalaya Cong MLA in touch with me: Nalin Kohli

SHILLONG: The BJP’s in-charge of Meghalaya , Nalin Kohli has stated that not a single Congress MLA in the state has got in touch with him expressing their desire to join the party.

The statement came from Kohli at a time BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek has been claiming that as many as eight Congress MLAs are in touch with him to join the saffron party.

Kohli,however, said that BJP’s doors were open for anyone who keeps the national resolve of development

“It is possible that there may be people expressing their desire to join but they have not got in touch with me,” he said while adding that the leaders who want to join the BJP at the last moment usually comes to the Central leaders when they are finally all set to join the party

However, Hek reiterated that the eight Congress MLAs were in touch with him but they don’t have the sufficient number to join other political parties as of now sans violating the provisions of the anti-defection law.

“Once they have the numbers they will definitely join BJP,” he said.