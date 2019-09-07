Probe report on doc ‘lynching’ in 30 days

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has constituted a one-man inquiry committee comprising commissioner and secretary, finance, Shyam Jagannathan to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of Deben Dutta, senior medical officer of Teok Tea Estate, in mob violence on August 31, 2019.

An official statement issued here on Saturday said the terms of reference of the inquiry committee would be to inquire into the circumstances leading to the death of the 73-year-old doctor and fix responsibility for the lapses on the part of any authority besides suggesting measures to be adopted to prevent recurrence of any such incident in future.

The inquiry report is to be submitted within 30 days.

The government has decided to try the case in a fast track court with chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal assuring the deceased’s family strict action against those who took the law in their hands.

The gruesome assault on Dutta allegedly by a group of workers of the estate, led to his death, triggering public outcry and statewide protests led by the medical fraternity.

Altogether, 32 persons have been arrested till date and sent to judicial custody by the court. Police say that investigation would be completed soon and charge-sheet submitted to the court before 90 days from the date of arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, the lockout of the APPL-owned garden remained effective for the seventh day on Saturday amid talks on reconciliation.