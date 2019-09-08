JHADC safe despite defections

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee of JHADC is in a comfortable position despite the exit of four MDCs from the UDP supporting the NPP-led coalition.

UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said on Saturday that as many as 22 members in the House of 30 are supporting the ruling coalition.

While the NPP has 13 members, two independent MDCs have joined the party.

The UDP has six MLAs after four MDCs joined the BJP.

However, the party got the support of an Independent.

Earlier, during the function to welcome the UDP MDCs to its fold, the BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek said the BJP will be part of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in JHADC and the party is going to take up the matter of continuing with Lakhon Biam, who also joined the saffron party, as the chairman in the UDA.