Kohli contradicts Hek’s claim on Cong MLAs

SHILLONG: BJP leader Nalin Kohli has said that not a single Congress MLA in the state is in touch with him to join the saffron party.

The statement came from Kohli at a time when BJP state leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek has been claiming that as many as eight Congress MLAs are in touch with him to join the saffron party.

Kohli, however, said that BJP’s doors are open for anyone who keeps the national resolve of development.

“It is possible that there may be people expressing their desire to join but they have not got in touch with me,” Kohli said.

He added that the leaders who want to join the BJP at the last moment usually come to the central leaders when they are finally all set to join the party.

However, Hek reiterated that the eight Congress MLAs are in touch with him.

“Once they have more numbers, they will definitely join the BJP,” he said.