Lecturers’ body formed

TURA: Contractual Lecturers of Government Higher Secondary schools held a meeting on Saturday and formed a new body, the All Garo Hills Contractual Assistant Lecturers Committee (AGHCALC) to take up various issues concerning them.The meeting elected Salgra M Sangma as President, Annushangika Hajong as Vice President, Anaseng S Marak as Secretary, Amrin W Momin as Joint Secretary, Selvenush Silkam R Sangma as Accountant and Leorex R Sangma as Treasurer besides 10 other members.