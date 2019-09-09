Meghalaya announce team for Vijay Hazare

SHILLONG: The senior selection committee, Meghalaya Cricket Association as per norms of BCCI; has selected fifteen players to represent Meghalaya for the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, Plate Group starting from September 24 at Dehra Dun.

Amiangshu Sen, Dipu Sangm,Wallambok Nongkhlaw, Syllvester Mylliempdah, Raj Biswa, Larry Gomes Sangma, Tengchan Sangma, Aditya Singhania, Abhay Negi, Akash Chaudhary, Wallam John Lyngdoh, Swarajeet Das, Punit Singh Bisht(Professional Guest Player – BCCI approved), Ravi Teja(Professional Guest Player – BCCI approved), Sanjay Yadav(Professional Guest Player – BCCI approved) are included in the state team.

As regards, 03 professional outstation players, approved by BCCI, Punit Bisht who is a wicket keeper batsman has been retained as professional guest player considering his sterling performance last season for Meghalaya. He was the second highest run scorer last season in the Ranji format in the country both elite and plate group combined. Among the two other professional guest players who has been signed for this season are Ravi Teja who played Ranji for Hyderabad and captained the side till switching over to play for Andhra Pradesh.

He is a batting all rounder who bats right handed and bowls right arm leg spin. He also represented South Zone, India-A etc and played for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The other is Sanjay Yadav who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He is a batting all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox. He was signed up by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2017 IPL.

The Coach is Gautam Shome a former Ranji Player of Bengal and a qualified coach of National Cricket Academy who has coached Bengal team for several years.

In July 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the team as one of the nine new sides that would compete in domestic tournaments for the 2018–19 season.