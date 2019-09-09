Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya govt pays medical expenditure of assaulted activists

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has sanctioned the medical bills for the two activists-Agnes Kharshiing and  Amita Sangma, who were brutally assaulted in East Jaintia Hills while probing the illegal extraction and transportation of coal in the area.

Replying to a Zero Hour notice  moved by Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie who expressed concern over the attack on two activists, Deputy Chief  Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the medical bills for the two activists-Agnes Kharshiing and  Amita Sangma had been sanctioned.

As  far as the Supreme Court’s recent  directive to the Meghalaya government to deposit the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on it he said that the State Government had already written to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), after which the control Board would submit a proposal and Government would accordingly deposit the money.

Informing that Meghalaya has 476  million tonnes of coal  reserve,  he said that  there was nothing to worry  and the royalty will be shared between the State Government and the District Councils without any disturbances.

He also said that as per the Supreme Court ruling, coal mining could be done in the state as per the MMDR and other Acts  even as he added that the Government would soon lay down procedures   for scientific mining in the state. 

Earlier, PT Sawkmie said that the economy of the state had been hit following the ban imposed on coal mining while stressing on the need to protect the environment.

He also said that the Supreme Court order on lifting the ban on coal mining does not say anything about the District Councils and maintained that the Districts Councils   will lose  control over the land. 

