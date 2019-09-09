UDP divided over party chief’s post

Metbah, Bindo & Paul in the race

SHILLONG: The UDP is divided over the choice of candidate for the post of party chief.

While some party leaders want an MLA to head the post like late Donkupar Roy, who also functioned as party president, others are of the view that there is no bar for the non-MLAs to hold the post.

The party will elect the office bearers during its general council meeting on Wednesday.

Three names are doing the rounds for the post of UDP chief after former MLA Jemino Mawthoh opted out of the contest.

The remaining contestants are interim president Bindo Lanong, MDCs Paul Lyngdoh and Cabinet Minister Metbah Lyngdoh.

Some of the party functionaries want Metbah to lead the party since he is the sitting MLA and they consider that he can be the link between the party and the government.

However, others pointed that the constitution of the party does not restrict non-MLAs from contesting the top post.

When contacted, UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said efforts are on to arrive at a consensus for the post of the party president.

Lanong, who is harping on near unanimity for the party post, reiterated that the constitution of the party does not say that only the MLAs can hold the post.