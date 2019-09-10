Cleaning inspection in Elephant Falls today

SHILLONG: A joint inspection of the Indian Air Force (IAF) premises will be conducted on Tuesday to locate the source of the water which is polluting the Elephant Falls.

East Khasi Hills DC Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that she had sent one of her magistrates for an inquiry, but the official could not enter the Indian Air Force premises.

She said that the joint inspection will be conducted at the IAF premises and all the areas from where the water is flowing into the falls.

The joint inspection will have officials drawn from district administration, IAF, Tourism, PHE, Pollution Control Board, Water Resources, Police, PWD and DFO (Territorial).

On Saturday, the famed Elephant Falls looked like a dirty drainage pit with yellowish murky water streaming down the ravine instead of the pristine clear water that tourists from across the country come to see.

While the Eastern Air Command is being blamed for allegedly releasing dirty water, it has denied the charge.