Honour unity in diversity, Honour unity in diversity, Lanong tells NEDA

GUWAHATI: Senior UDP leader Bindo M Lanong on Monday underlined the need to respect and honour the concept of “unity in diversity” as laid down in the Preamble to the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Addressing the 4th Conclave of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) here, Lanong said, “The Constitution of India has to be honoured and respected in letter and spirit. The philosophy of the Preamble has to be taken care of. That’s all we need.”

Recalling Meghalaya’s freedom struggle against the British rulers, Lanong said, “We cherish the memories of all the leaders of the North East and country. Our forefathers, U Tirot Singh from Khasi Hills, Pa Togan Sangma from Garo Hills and U Kiang Nangbah from Jaintia Hills, fought against the British like the freedom fighters of the rest of the country. We must congratulate each other.”

He further praised the ruling BJP at the Centre for protecting the country’s borders, while referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to protect our borders and our country and we are happy that the BJP is doing that. A delegation from Ladakh, currently in Shillong, welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. I told them that we in Meghalaya have nothing to worry as we have the autonomous councils, district councils and the people,” Lanong said.

Urging the leaders of the North East to be united, the UDP leader said, “We should be close to the BJP as they are our guardians and they run the government in the country. We have to be together. That’s why we are here today from all the tribal states of the North East.”