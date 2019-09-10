KHNAM for proper Aadhaar documentation

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has urged authorities in Meghalaya “not to consider anyone without a certificate from the village headman for Aadhaar enrollment”.

KHNAM is apprehensive that in the wake of the NRC fallout in Assam, people “left out” of the citizens’ register might be trying the take shelter in Meghalaya and also enroll for Aadhaar with just a work permit.

“We have observed that the Aadhaar enrollment office in Shillong is flooded with unknown persons who are showing their work identity cards as proof for enrollment which is very dangerous and would encourage infiltration. Therefore it is imperative that a certificate from the village headman should be made mandatory among other documents for Aadhaar enrollment in the state,” KHNAM youth wing, president Thomas Passah told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

“The enrollment was done previously at the Lachumiere office. Now we have learnt that the enrollment process is being done at the office of the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner,” Passah said.

After the final publication of NRC in Assam, members of NGOs in Meghalaya have been actively patrolling the entry points.

“It is important that in the wake of the over 19lakh left out from NRC in Assam and possibility of many illegally entering the state, the government should close down all opportunity to illegal immigrants. We have always pushed for a proper mechanism to check influx in the state which is of utmost importance now,” he said.