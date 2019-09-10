Metbah to resign today, file papers for Speaker post

SHILLONG: Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh will resign on Tuesday to pave way for him to file the nomination paper to contest the post of Assembly Speaker.

The deputy speaker announced that the election of Speaker will be held on Friday.

Metbah was to resign on Monday but since the chief minister was not in town, he will submit the resignation to him on Tuesday before filing his nomination paper.

The deputy speaker said the nomination paper will have to be submitted to the Assembly Commissioner and Secretary on September 10 between 10 am to 4 pm.

Scrutiny will take place on the same day and withdrawal of nomination will be on September 11 till 3:30 pm.

The voting will take place on September 13.

The Congress will field Winnerson Sangma as the party’s candidate for the post.